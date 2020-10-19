The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

On Friday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) marked $128.04 per share versus a previous $141.84 closing price. With having a -9.73% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. JBHT showed a rise of 9.64% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $75.29 – $144.35 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 10.24% in the period of the last 200 days.

Susquehanna equity researchers changed the status of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares from “Neutral” to a “Positive” rating in the report published on October 2nd, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking JBHT under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on September 24th, 2020. Additionally, JBHT shares got another “Outperform” rating from Evercore ISI. On July 17th, 2020, Deutsche Bank Upgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target from $98 to $140. On the other hand, Cowen Reiterated the “Market Perform” rating for JBHT shares, as published in the report on July 17th, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets seems to be going bullish on the price of JBHT shares, based on the price prediction for JBHT, indicating that the shares will jump to $135, giving the shares “Overweight” rating based on their report from June 23rd, 2020. Another “Outperform” rating came from Robert W. Baird, providing a prediction for $135 price target according to the report published in May 26th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for JBHT owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 67.62. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 22.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while JBHT is currently recording an average of 822.71K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.65%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.38%with -5.31% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $141.09, indicating growth from the present price of $128.04, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in JBHT or pass.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare JBHT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 27.96 for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., while the value 20.95 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.58 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 6.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 72.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in JBHT in the recent period. That is how Wellington Management Co. LLP now has an increase position in JBHT by 19.42% in the first quarter, owning 4.97 million shares of JBHT stocks, with the value of $628.32 million after the purchase of an additional 808,542 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in JBHT shares changed 2.43% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.62 million shares of company, all valued at $456.89 million after the acquisition of additional 85,615 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $179.63 million. At the present, 72.30% of JBHT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.