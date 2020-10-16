Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) marked $16.04 per share versus a previous $17.48 closing price. With having a -8.24% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Compugen Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CGEN showed a rise of 169.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.83 – $19.90 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 25.30% in the period of the last 200 days.

JMP Securities equity researchers changed the status of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares to a “Mkt Outperform” rating in the report published on May 26th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on CGEN shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CGEN under “Buy” rating, in the report published on May 13th, 2020. Additionally, CGEN shares got another “Outperform” rating from SVB Leerink. On April 22nd, 2020, ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $28. On the other hand, SunTrust Initiated the “Buy” rating for CGEN shares, as published in the report on March 24th, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald seems to be going bullish on the price of CGEN shares, based on the price prediction for CGEN, indicating that the shares will jump to $10, giving the shares “Overweight” rating based on their report from January 16th, 2020. Another “Outperform” rating came from Oppenheimer.

The present dividend yield for CGEN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording , hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -32.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CGEN is currently recording an average of 1.53M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.01%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.24%with -5.26% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $19.75, indicating growth from the present price of $16.04, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CGEN or pass.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare CGEN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Compugen Ltd., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.37 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -5.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 12.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 48.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CGEN in the recent period. That is how ARK Investment Management LLC now has an increase position in CGEN by 36.53% in the first quarter, owning 14.1 million shares of CGEN stocks, with the value of $229.1 million after the purchase of an additional 3,772,063 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Consonance Capital Management LP also increased their stake in CGEN shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.08 million shares of company, all valued at $66.26 million after the acquisition of additional 4,077,421 shares during the last quarter.

Tavistock Life Sciences Co. acquired a new position in Compugen Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $38.73 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 286.24% in the first quarter, now owning 1,553,810 shares valued at $34.07 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.1 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Rock Springs Capital Management L increased their position by 10.38% during the first quarter, now owning 1.13 million CGEN shares, now holding the value of $18.37 million in CGEN with the purchase of the additional 30,375 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 48.60% of CGEN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.