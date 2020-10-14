Digging Through ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Fundamentals

On Tuesday, shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) marked $3.81 per share versus a previous $3.39 closing price. With having a 12.39% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ReneSola Ltd, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SOL showed a rise of 169.26% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.85 – $4.33 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 167.35% in the period of the last 200 days.

Imperial Capital equity researchers changed the status of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on May 2nd, 2019. Other analysts, including ROTH Capital, also published their reports on SOL shares. ROTH Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SOL under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on October 16th, 2017. Additionally, SOL shares got another “Neutral” rating from Credit Suisse. On the other hand, ROTH Capital Upgrade the “Buy” rating for SOL shares, as published in the report on December 16th, 2015. ROTH Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of SOL shares, based on the price prediction for SOL, indicating that the shares will jump from $1.45 to $1.30, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from June 3rd, 2015. Another “Neutral” rating came from Collins Stewart, providing a prediction for $1.30 price target according to the report published in July 13th, 2011.

The present dividend yield for SOL owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 92.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -10.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SOL is currently recording an average of 1.18M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 19.26%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 24.38%with 44.32% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $3.17, indicating growth from the present price of $3.81, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SOL or pass.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare SOL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for ReneSola Ltd, while the value 47.62 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.95 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 100.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 29.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SOL in the recent period. That is how Shah Capital Management, Inc. now has an increase position in SOL by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 14.09 million shares of SOL stocks, with the value of $29.18 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in SOL shares changed 4.32% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 776486 shares of company, all valued at $1.61 million after the acquisition of additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola Ltd during the first quarter, with the value of $60218, and CA Indosuez increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $31050 after the acquisition of the additional 15000 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 14000 SOL shares, now holding the value of $28980 in SOL with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 29.10% of SOL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.