Checking the True Picture for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

On Tuesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) marked $60.61 per share versus a previous $69.83 closing price. With having a -13.20% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Royal Caribbean Group, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RCL showed a fall of -54.60% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $19.25 – $135.32 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -8.33% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barclays equity researchers changed the status of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) shares from “Equal Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on September 25th, 2020. Other analysts, including SunTrust, also published their reports on RCL shares. SunTrust repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RCL under “Hold” rating, in the report published on July 14th, 2020. Additionally, RCL shares got another “Neutral” rating from Macquarie, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 14th, 2020. On June 24th, 2020, Barclays Downgrade an Equal Weight rating and increased its price target from $55 to $50. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Resumed the “Underweight” rating for RCL shares, as published in the report on June 3rd, 2020. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of RCL shares, based on the price prediction for RCL, indicating that the shares will jump to $67, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from May 21st, 2020. Another “Underperform” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for $67 price target according to the report published in March 17th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for RCL owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -93.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -17.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RCL is currently recording an average of 8.57M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.04%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.34%with -8.42% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $59.23, indicating growth from the present price of $60.61, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RCL or pass.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare RCL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Royal Caribbean Group, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -9.23 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 4.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 8.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 62.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RCL in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in RCL by 16.63% in the first quarter, owning 16.48 million shares of RCL stocks, with the value of $1.07 billion after the purchase of an additional 2,350,785 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in RCL shares changed 1.13% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 8.54 million shares of company, all valued at $552.73 million after the acquisition of additional 95,575 shares during the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter, with the value of $524.45 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.96% in the first quarter, now owning 151,603 shares valued at $510.34 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.88 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased their position by 1.33% during the first quarter, now owning 3.32 million RCL shares, now holding the value of $214.81 million in RCL with the purchase of the additional 1,934,759 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 62.70% of RCL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.