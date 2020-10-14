Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) Received Patent Grant For NXG Video Delivery Platform

The US Patent and Trademark Office recently issued Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) with the patent for certain technologies within its video delivery platform NeXgen Gateway (NXG).

The cable television, IP television and telecommunications providers have presently been generating, receiving, processing, and distributing contents including data, video and audio by deploying the NXG platform. Using the platform, providers have been bringing contents to residential as well as enterprise locations including private residence, sports venues, hospitality, and healthcare, financial and educational institutions.

The technology of US10,785,829 patent is likely to be making the transforming the traditional video delivery architectures, signal protection and transmission technologies easier into digital content delivery designs and protection transmission which are based on advanced IP solutions.

The NXG platform is also anticipated to be helping operators enable with ability to monitor and maintain those systems more securely while carrying out their IP television migration projects. The full modular design of the technology will help service providers to meet their over time content delivery requirements, without having a need of going through fork lifting upgrade processes for their video transmission infrastructure in the times ahead.

The digital signal processing platform of the NXG is equipped with several modular add-on functions which generally enables providers with an “anything-in to anything-out” signal process solution making the platform a powerful and two-way solution.

The 100% modular platform of the NXG is developed on the heels of not only on the company’s research and development efforts but also with the guidance of key customers. It is a passive-back-plane-based product which ensures easy and seamless accomplishment of service providers’ migration from traditional CATV transmission like coaxial cable or RF fiber to a fully IP-based transmission and delivery channel. It also supports the process of migrating tradition video content protection or CAS into into IP-based digital rights management (DRM) technologies.