Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST)’s Secured Major Order From A Las Vegas Casino Development Project

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) recently announced securing of a 4-megawatt (MW) energy efficiency order. The order is for development of a casino on the Las Vegas strip and has been secured by its distributor.

The distributor which secured the order is the company’s exclusive distributor in California, Nevada and Hawaii while in Washington and Oregon it’s a non-exclusive distributor of the company. The distributor is likely to be completing the commissioning in the summer of 2021.

Capstone is the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems. Company’s new microturbine gross product orders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 30, 2020 were nearly $9.5 million. Those for the fiscal first quarter 2021 ended on June 30, 2020 were $5.5 million. This highlights an improvement of 73% in bookings as the businesses remained recovering from the impact of the COVID-19.

Capstone’s distributor will install an array of microturbine in a combined heat and power (CHP) application at the resort to provide enhanced efficiency to help technically advanced integrated resort to achieve energy efficiency and sustainability targets. Four of the Capstone’s high-pressure natural gas-fueled microturbines from C1000 Signature Series to be installed at the resort will provide it with main baseload power as well as hot water to eliminate the on-site central plant’s need of using the boilers. The microturbines will also work as a supplement to diesel back-up generators. The grid connect units will be using clean natural gas which will result in reduction of diesel fuel consumption and will increase the run time of diesel fuel tank.

Many businesses consider it valuable to use natural gas CHP as a back-up source or supplement. They see it providing an alternative to a limited runtime of liquid fuel, harmful and unclean emissions of a back-up diesel generator and to lessen the risks arising from missed fuel deliveries.