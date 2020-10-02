Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) Made gohenry’s Migration To Google Cloud Possible

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) has provided support to gohenry in its global expansion strategy by shifting its IT infrastructure to Google Cloud. The multicloud technology solutions company also provided gohenry with advanced digital security and scalability for its next-generation money app.

gohenry is a prepaid Visa debit card and app developed exclusively for children between 6 to 18 years of age. Kids can use the card online, in ATMs and stores which let them get a feel of using a real bank card. With the help of Rackspace, gohenry migrated 99% of its services to Google Cloud. The move came doubling the number of card customers between 2018 and 2020, bringing customer base to one million.

gohenry’s revenue also grew sharply year-on-year to a latest reported turnover of £13 million in 2019 all because of increasing number of families looking for cashless solutions to help their children become familiar with money management.

Rackspace Technology is a premier partner of gohenry for Google Cloud which provided the card company with a support in entire of its migration process. Migration to Google Cloud provided gohenry with an infrastructure that can not only fulfill the company’s needs but that of the customers also. It gave the company confidence to accelerate its business growth at high pace.

Rackspace Technology provides round the clock monitoring and service availability to gohenry’s customers. Rackspace also ensures the full security of the service as it involves crucial data of the young customers.

Rackspace Technology also enabled gohenry to improve its cost optimization. That was done by enabling automated alerts for unusual rise in usage, analyzing projections to better save costs in future and making provision for only required resources.

Rackspace Technology’s Chief Relationship Officer EMEA, Mahesh Desai commented that after a long time relationship with gohenry, we at Rackspace are glad to be also the part of it’s another growth success.