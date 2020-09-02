Is RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Tuesday, shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) marked $9.74 per share versus a previous $9.73 closing price. With having a 0.10% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of RADCOM Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RDCM showed a rise of 14.32% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.23 – $10.37 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 18.25% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on September 19th, 2018. Other analysts, including Needham, also published their reports on RDCM shares. Needham repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RDCM under “Buy” rating, in the report published on October 24th, 2016. Additionally, RDCM shares got another “Buy” rating from Needham, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 26th, 2016. On May 23rd, 2016, Needham Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $16. On the other hand, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the “Buy” rating for RDCM shares, as published in the report on December 12th, 2014.

The present dividend yield for RDCM owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 8.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -8.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RDCM is currently recording an average of 22.30K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.23%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.38%with 0.31% of gain in the last seven days.

RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare RDCM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for RADCOM Ltd., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.42 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -179.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 40.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 34.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RDCM in the recent period. That is how Yelin Lapidot Provident Funds Man now has an increase position in RDCM by 17.87% in the first quarter, owning 847993 shares of RDCM stocks, with the value of $7.04 million after the purchase of an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, AWM Investment Co., Inc. also increased their stake in RDCM shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 578312 shares of company, all valued at $4.8 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management acquired a new position in RADCOM Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.71 million, and Russell Investment Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 301,936 shares valued at $2.51 million after the acquisition of the additional 301936 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Senvest Management LLC increased their position by 9.53% during the first quarter, now owning 230290 RDCM shares, now holding the value of $1.91 million in RDCM with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 34.40% of RDCM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.