Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Rubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN) Stock?

On Friday, shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) marked $8.36 per share versus a previous $8.46 closing price. With having a -1.18% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Rubicon Technology, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RBCN showed a rise of 0.48% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.15 – $10.09 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 1.94% in the period of the last 200 days.

Canaccord Genuity equity researchers changed the status of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on August 8th, 2014. Other analysts, including Oppenheimer, also published their reports on RBCN shares. Oppenheimer repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RBCN under “Perform” rating, in the report published on May 23rd, 2014. Additionally, RBCN shares got another “Buy” rating from Dougherty & Company , setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 13th, 2014. On March 28th, 2014, UBS Reiterated an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $9.50 to $12. On the other hand, Oppenheimer Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for RBCN shares, as published in the report on October 1st, 2013. UBS seems to be going bullish on the price of RBCN shares, based on the price prediction for RBCN, indicating that the shares will jump from $7 to $5.50, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from February 21st, 2013. Another “Neutral” rating came from Avian, providing a prediction for $5.50 price target according to the report published in November 7th, 2012.

The present dividend yield for RBCN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 62.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -2.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 27.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RBCN is currently recording an average of 5.61K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.86%with -1.65% of loss in the last seven days.

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare RBCN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Rubicon Technology, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.30 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -220.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 5.52%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 41.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RBCN in the recent period. That is how Bandera Partners LLC now has an increase position in RBCN by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 258256 shares of RBCN stocks, with the value of $2.08 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Aldebaran Capital LLC also increased their stake in RBCN shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 160373 shares of company, all valued at $1.29 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Sententia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.15 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.26% in the first quarter, now owning 1,523 shares valued at $981901 after the acquisition of the additional 122127 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased their position by 180.82% during the first quarter, now owning 99445 RBCN shares, now holding the value of $799538 in RBCN with the purchase of the additional 99,445 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 41.70% of RBCN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.