Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK)?

On Wednesday, shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) marked $17.11 per share versus a previous $17.06 closing price. With having a 0.29% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Timberland Bancorp, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TSBK showed a fall of -42.47% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.60 – $31.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -21.41% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for TSBK owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Timberland Bancorp, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 10.65. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TSBK is currently recording an average of 16.61K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.20%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.85%with -2.12% of loss in the last seven days.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare TSBK shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 5.96 for Timberland Bancorp, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.87 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 23.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 56.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TSBK in the recent period. That is how Royce & Associates LP now has an increase position in TSBK by 1.39% in the first quarter, owning 662879 shares of TSBK stocks, with the value of $11.04 million after the purchase of an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in TSBK shares changed 1.20% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 599691 shares of company, all valued at $9.99 million after the acquisition of additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $5.32 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.80% in the first quarter, now owning 1,000 shares valued at $2.11 million after the acquisition of the additional 126528 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased their position by 1.01% during the first quarter, now owning 114850 TSBK shares, now holding the value of $1.91 million in TSBK with the purchase of the additional 18,126 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 56.00% of TSBK shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.