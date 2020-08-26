Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)

On Tuesday, shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) marked $3.75 per share versus a previous $3.66 closing price. With having a 2.46% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Cellcom Israel Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CEL showed a rise of 19.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.80 – $4.49 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 11.97% in the period of the last 200 days.

Citigroup equity researchers changed the status of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares from “Neutral” to a “Sell” rating in the report published on July 26th, 2017. Other analysts, including Jefferies & Co, also published their reports on CEL shares. Jefferies & Co repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CEL under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 3rd, 2010. Additionally, CEL shares got another “Buy” rating from Jefferies & Co, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 17th, 2009. On the other hand, Jefferies & Co Reiterated the “Buy” rating for CEL shares, as published in the report on August 18th, 2009. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of CEL shares, based on the price prediction for CEL, indicating that the shares will jump to $32, giving the shares “Sector Perform” rating based on their report from July 7th, 2009. Another “Buy” rating came from Jefferies & Co, providing a prediction for $32 price target according to the report published in May 27th, 2009.

The present dividend yield for CEL owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Cellcom Israel Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 2.78. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -8.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CEL is currently recording an average of 17.83K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.55%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.97%with -0.92% of loss in the last seven days.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare CEL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Cellcom Israel Ltd., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.31 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -56.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 48.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 16.53% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CEL in the recent period. That is how Norges Bank Investment Management now has an increase position in CEL by 202.41% in the first quarter, owning 3.89 million shares of CEL stocks, with the value of $15.1 million after the purchase of an additional 2,605,202 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in CEL shares changed 0.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.83 million shares of company, all valued at $14.87 million after the acquisition of additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter.

Psagot Provident Funds Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellcom Israel Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $8.07 million, and Arrowstreet Capital LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 660,749 shares valued at $2.56 million after the acquisition of the additional 660749 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd. increased their position by 8.76% during the first quarter, now owning 503128 CEL shares, now holding the value of $1.95 million in CEL with the purchase of the additional 102,492 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 16.53% of CEL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.