The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)

On Monday, shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) marked $16.40 per share versus a previous $16.02 closing price. With having a 2.37% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of China Yuchai International Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CYD showed a rise of 23.03% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.77 – $17.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 27.57% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for CYD owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -18.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CYD is currently recording an average of 42.91K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.05%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.82%with 1.61% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $21.01, indicating growth from the present price of $16.40, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CYD or pass.

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) is based in the Singapore and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare CYD shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.90 for China Yuchai International Limited, while the value 6.91 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.66 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -13.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 49.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 23.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CYD in the recent period. That is how Shah Capital Management, Inc. now has an increase position in CYD by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 3.88 million shares of CYD stocks, with the value of $51.25 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in CYD shares changed 16.56% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 625107 shares of company, all valued at $8.26 million after the acquisition of additional 88,824 shares during the last quarter.

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $4.48 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.85% in the first quarter, now owning 17,562 shares valued at $2.86 million after the acquisition of the additional 216063 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Quoniam Asset Management GmbH increased their position by 0.06% during the first quarter, now owning 175900 CYD shares, now holding the value of $2.33 million in CYD with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 23.60% of CYD shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.