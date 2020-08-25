Let’s Take a Fresh Look at FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW)

On Monday, shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) marked $39.22 per share versus a previous $38.10 closing price. With having a 2.94% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of FS Bancorp, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FSBW showed a fall of -38.52% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $27.50 – $64.41 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.54% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares from “Mkt Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on June 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FSBW under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on January 7th, 2020. Additionally, FSBW shares got another “Neutral” rating from DA Davidson, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 12th, 2017. On the other hand, FIG Partners Initiated the “Outperform” rating for FSBW shares, as published in the report on April 17th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for FSBW owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -51.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FSBW is currently recording an average of 12.35K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.96%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.65%with -6.75% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $45.00, indicating growth from the present price of $39.22, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FSBW or pass.

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare FSBW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.20 for FS Bancorp, Inc., while the value 8.68 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 6.32 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -20.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 5.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 62.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FSBW in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in FSBW by 2.16% in the first quarter, owning 312129 shares of FSBW stocks, with the value of $11.86 million after the purchase of an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in FSBW shares changed 0.30% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 259340 shares of company, all valued at $9.85 million after the acquisition of additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $6.18 million, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 12.71% in the first quarter, now owning 16,431 shares valued at $5.54 million after the acquisition of the additional 145671 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL increased their position by 2.23% during the first quarter, now owning 140060 FSBW shares, now holding the value of $5.32 million in FSBW with the purchase of the additional 19,630 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 62.80% of FSBW shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.