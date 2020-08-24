The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH)

On Friday, shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) marked $19.47 per share versus a previous $19.56 closing price. With having a -0.46% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ULH showed a rise of 2.69% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.02 – $27.49 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 16.49% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on August 2nd, 2019. Other analysts, including Loop Capital, also published their reports on ULH shares. Loop Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ULH under “Buy” rating, in the report published on April 30th, 2019. Additionally, ULH shares got another “Hold” rating from Loop Capital. On June 19th, 2018, Stifel Resumed an Hold rating and increased its price target to $27. On the other hand, Stifel Upgrade the “Buy” rating for ULH shares, as published in the report on July 31st, 2017. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of ULH shares, based on the price prediction for ULH, indicating that the shares will jump from $20 to $17, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from January 5th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for ULH owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.86. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ULH is currently recording an average of 50.76K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.91%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.99%with 0.57% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $26.33, indicating growth from the present price of $19.47, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ULH or pass.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare ULH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 27.85 for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., while the value 7.47 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.70 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -27.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 72.29%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 26.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ULH in the recent period. That is how Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now has an increase position in ULH by 2.66% in the first quarter, owning 759340 shares of ULH stocks, with the value of $13.95 million after the purchase of an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, LSV Asset Management also increased their stake in ULH shares changed 7.90% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 626090 shares of company, all valued at $11.5 million after the acquisition of additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter.

Russell Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $7.57 million, and Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.15% in the first quarter, now owning 10,980 shares valued at $5.07 million after the acquisition of the additional 275750 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 26.20% of ULH shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.