Digging Up the Details on CRA International, Inc. (CRAI)

On Friday, shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) marked $47.22 per share versus a previous $46.58 closing price. With having a 1.37% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of CRA International, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CRAI showed a fall of -13.31% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $21.96 – $58.19 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 6.39% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barrington Research equity researchers changed the status of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 24th, 2019. Other analysts, including William Blair, also published their reports on CRAI shares. William Blair repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CRAI under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on March 19th, 2010. Additionally, CRAI shares got another “Neutral” rating from Janney Mntgmy Scott. On October 5th, 2009, Avondale Reiterated an Mkt Perform rating and increased its price target from $29 to $24. On the other hand, William Blair Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for CRAI shares, as published in the report on July 27th, 2009. Avondale seems to be going bullish on the price of CRAI shares, based on the price prediction for CRAI, indicating that the shares will jump to $25, giving the shares “Mkt Perform” rating based on their report from March 5th, 2009. Another “Buy” rating came from UBS, providing a prediction for $25 price target according to the report published in June 10th, 2008.

The present dividend yield for CRAI owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with CRA International, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 121.51. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CRAI is currently recording an average of 38.45K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.43%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.16%with 2.05% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $64.50, indicating growth from the present price of $47.22, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CRAI or pass.

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare CRAI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.57 for CRA International, Inc., while the value 15.05 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.85 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -4.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 87.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CRAI in the recent period. That is how FIAM LLC now has an increase position in CRAI by 30.27% in the first quarter, owning 867684 shares of CRAI stocks, with the value of $36.24 million after the purchase of an additional 201,631 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in CRAI shares changed 0.25% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 653640 shares of company, all valued at $27.3 million after the acquisition of additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $15.31 million, and Brown Advisory LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.50% in the first quarter, now owning 21,810 shares valued at $14.94 million after the acquisition of the additional 357574 shares during the last quarter. In the end, LSV Asset Management increased their position by 16.94% during the first quarter, now owning 193311 CRAI shares, now holding the value of $8.07 million in CRAI with the purchase of the additional 127,895 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 87.20% of CRAI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.