Is HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) a great play right now?

On Wednesday, shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) marked $56.98 per share versus a previous $54.40 closing price. With having a 4.74% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of HCI Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HCI showed a rise of 24.82% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $31.61 – $62.93 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 27.81% in the period of the last 200 days.

Keefe Bruyette equity researchers changed the status of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) shares from “Underperform” to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on March 11th, 2019. Other analysts, including Keefe Bruyette, also published their reports on HCI shares. Keefe Bruyette repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HCI under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on December 13th, 2018. Additionally, HCI shares got another “Buy” rating from Sidoti. On April 7th, 2017, SunTrust Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $52. On the other hand, Piper Jaffray Initiated the “Overweight” rating for HCI shares, as published in the report on December 28th, 2015. JMP Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of HCI shares, based on the price prediction for HCI, indicating that the shares will jump to $47, giving the shares “Mkt Outperform” rating based on their report from October 20th, 2015. Another “Neutral” rating came from Gilford Securities, providing a prediction for $47 price target according to the report published in March 17th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for HCI owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with HCI Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.07. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -32.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HCI is currently recording an average of 59.80K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.98%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.14%with -3.42% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $60.00, indicating growth from the present price of $56.98, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HCI or pass.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare HCI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 21.14 for HCI Group, Inc., while the value 17.01 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.70 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 41.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 10.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 61.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HCI in the recent period. That is how Invesco Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in HCI by 1,235.88% in the first quarter, owning 286265 shares of HCI stocks, with the value of $12.77 million after the purchase of an additional 264,836 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in HCI shares changed 34.21% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 188719 shares of company, all valued at $8.42 million after the acquisition of additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $4.25 million, and Creative Planning, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $3.49 million after the acquisition of the additional 78142 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 61.70% of HCI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.