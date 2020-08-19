Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) marked $4.41 per share versus a previous $4.54 closing price. With having a -2.86% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Riverview Bancorp, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RVSB showed a fall of -46.29% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.05 – $8.55 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -27.40% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVSB) shares from “Mkt Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on September 30th, 2016. Other analysts, including Wunderlich, also published their reports on RVSB shares. Wunderlich repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RVSB under “Sell” rating, in the report published on April 24th, 2012. Additionally, RVSB shares got another “Hold” rating from Wunderlich, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 5th, 2011. On August 9th, 2010, Wunderlich Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $3.50. On the other hand, DA Davidson Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for RVSB shares, as published in the report on February 8th, 2008.

The present dividend yield for RVSB owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Riverview Bancorp, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 8.64. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RVSB is currently recording an average of 73.68K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.54%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.62%with -1.12% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.50, indicating growth from the present price of $4.41, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RVSB or pass.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare RVSB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.31 for Riverview Bancorp, Inc., while the value 12.60 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.53 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -8.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 69.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RVSB in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in RVSB by 2.70% in the first quarter, owning 1.83 million shares of RVSB stocks, with the value of $8.95 million after the purchase of an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in RVSB shares changed 1.45% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.82 million shares of company, all valued at $8.9 million after the acquisition of additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $4.84 million, and Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL increased their stake in the company’s shares by 16.26% in the first quarter, now owning 118,928 shares valued at $4.15 million after the acquisition of the additional 850457 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors L increased their position by 6.61% during the first quarter, now owning 449951 RVSB shares, now holding the value of $2.2 million in RVSB with the purchase of the additional 105,760 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 69.20% of RVSB shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.