Digging Up the Details on CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR)

On Monday, shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) marked $3.82 per share versus a previous $3.86 closing price. With having a -1.04% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of CONSOL Coal Resources LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CCR showed a fall of -59.36% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.54 – $13.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -44.11% in the period of the last 200 days.

The Benchmark Company equity researchers changed the status of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) shares to a “Hold” rating in the report published on February 19th, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on CCR shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CCR under “Hold” rating, in the report published on August 6th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for CCR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -62.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CCR is currently recording an average of 45.47K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.43%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.19%with 0.79% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.50, indicating growth from the present price of $3.82, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CCR or pass.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Energy sector. If you wish to compare CCR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.52 for CONSOL Coal Resources LP, while the value 1910.00 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.08 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -31.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 62.35%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 20.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CCR in the recent period. That is how Greenlight Capital, Inc. now has an increase position in CCR by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 5.49 million shares of CCR stocks, with the value of $21.46 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Davenport & Co. LLC also increased their stake in CCR shares changed 16.29% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 28553 shares of company, all valued at $111642 after the acquisition of additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources LP during the first quarter, with the value of $78200, and Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 107.36% in the first quarter, now owning 1,210 shares valued at $9138 after the acquisition of the additional 2337 shares during the last quarter. In the end, UBS Securities LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 2139 CCR shares, now holding the value of $8363 in CCR with the purchase of the additional 1,683 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 20.50% of CCR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.