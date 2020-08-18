Are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Monday, shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) marked $15.21 per share versus a previous $14.68 closing price. With having a 3.61% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MGIC showed a rise of 55.52% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.31 – $14.78 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 50.28% in the period of the last 200 days.

H.C. Wainwright equity researchers changed the status of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on August 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including H.C. Wainwright, also published their reports on MGIC shares. H.C. Wainwright repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MGIC under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 11th, 2020. Additionally, MGIC shares got another “Buy” rating from Rodman & Renshaw, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 17th, 2017. On March 6th, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $8 to $9. On the other hand, Barclays Reiterated the “Overweight” rating for MGIC shares, as published in the report on February 23rd, 2016. Barclays seems to be going bullish on the price of MGIC shares, based on the price prediction for MGIC, indicating that the shares will jump to $8, giving the shares “Overweight” rating based on their report from November 12th, 2015. Another “Equal Weight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $8 price target according to the report published in January 12th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for MGIC owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 21.49. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 12.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MGIC is currently recording an average of 58.78K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.27%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.04%with 18.46% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $12.25, indicating growth from the present price of $15.21, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MGIC or pass.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare MGIC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 35.87 for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., while the value 21.04 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.42 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -2.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 58.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 21.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MGIC in the recent period. That is how Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt now has an increase position in MGIC by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 2.54 million shares of MGIC stocks, with the value of $30.49 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Harel Mutual Funds Ltd. also increased their stake in MGIC shares changed 0.51% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.51 million shares of company, all valued at $30.12 million after the acquisition of additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter.

Yelin Lapidot Mutual Fund Managem acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $23 million, and Yelin Lapidot Provident Funds Man increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $12.65 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.06 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 162749 MGIC shares, now holding the value of $1.95 million in MGIC with the purchase of the additional 9,075 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 21.70% of MGIC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.