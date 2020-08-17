Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC)

On Friday, shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) marked $17.93 per share versus a previous $17.68 closing price. With having a 1.41% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PGC showed a fall of -41.97% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.15 – $31.72 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -22.38% in the period of the last 200 days.

Janney equity researchers changed the status of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 11th, 2020. Other analysts, including DA Davidson, also published their reports on PGC shares. DA Davidson repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PGC under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 30th, 2020. Additionally, PGC shares got another “Neutral” rating from DA Davidson, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 26th, 2019. On February 11th, 2019, Gabelli & Co Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $37. On the other hand, Keefe Bruyette Initiated the “Outperform” rating for PGC shares, as published in the report on July 17th, 2017. Hovde Group seems to be going bullish on the price of PGC shares, based on the price prediction for PGC, indicating that the shares will jump to $33, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from April 13th, 2017. Another “Hold” rating came from Sandler O’Neill.

The present dividend yield for PGC owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 5.89. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PGC is currently recording an average of 70.29K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.39%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.05%with 4.12% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $22.40, indicating growth from the present price of $17.93, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PGC or pass.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare PGC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.13 for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, while the value 9.28 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.77 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 5.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 71.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PGC in the recent period. That is how Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now has an increase position in PGC by 3.06% in the first quarter, owning 1.3 million shares of PGC stocks, with the value of $21.13 million after the purchase of an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in PGC shares changed 2.72% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 837198 shares of company, all valued at $13.63 million after the acquisition of additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter.

Endicott Management Co. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $8.14 million, and Brown Advisory LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.55% in the first quarter, now owning 28,449 shares valued at $7.54 million after the acquisition of the additional 463112 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased their position by 2.62% during the first quarter, now owning 445821 PGC shares, now holding the value of $7.26 million in PGC with the purchase of the additional 42,395 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 71.50% of PGC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.