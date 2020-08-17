How Does Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) Stack Up For Investors?

On Friday, shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) marked $28.80 per share versus a previous $29.33 closing price. With having a -1.81% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Turning Point Brands, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TPB showed a rise of 0.70% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.09 – $39.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 16.16% in the period of the last 200 days.

Craig Hallum equity researchers changed the status of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on July 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Buckingham Research, also published their reports on TPB shares. Buckingham Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TPB under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 26th, 2019. Additionally, TPB shares got another “Outperform” rating from FBR & Co., setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 15th, 2017. On March 14th, 2017, FBR & Co. Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $14 to $15. On the other hand, FBR & Co. Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for TPB shares, as published in the report on October 11th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for TPB owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Turning Point Brands, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 22.38. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 12.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TPB is currently recording an average of 165.11K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.50%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.18%with -5.82% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $42.67, indicating growth from the present price of $28.80, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TPB or pass.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare TPB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 90.85 for Turning Point Brands, Inc., while the value 11.52 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.32 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -31.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 45.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 45.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TPB in the recent period. That is how Thrivent Investment Management, I now has an increase position in TPB by 1.34% in the first quarter, owning 1.51 million shares of TPB stocks, with the value of $49.62 million after the purchase of an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ETF Managers Group LLC also increased their stake in TPB shares changed 2.58% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 706733 shares of company, all valued at $23.24 million after the acquisition of additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $16.49 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.68% in the first quarter, now owning 2,959 shares valued at $14.48 million after the acquisition of the additional 440453 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 45.40% of TPB shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.