China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH): What’s Inside the Story?

On Friday, shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) marked $24.97 per share versus a previous $24.90 closing price. With having a 0.28% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of China Southern Airlines Company Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ZNH showed a fall of -25.68% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $18.45 – $35.60 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -6.18% in the period of the last 200 days.

UBS equity researchers changed the status of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 28th, 2020. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on ZNH shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ZNH under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on April 21st, 2020. Additionally, ZNH shares got another “Buy” rating from Daiwa Securities. On the other hand, JP Morgan Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for ZNH shares, as published in the report on September 23rd, 2019. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of ZNH shares, based on the price prediction for ZNH. Another “Overweight” rating came from Morgan Stanley.

The present dividend yield for ZNH owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with China Southern Airlines Company Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 5.06. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 20.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 4.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ZNH is currently recording an average of 41.90K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.42%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.77%with 7.03% of gain in the last seven days.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare ZNH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.11 for China Southern Airlines Company Limited, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.55 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -20.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 78.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 0.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ZNH in the recent period. That is how Old Mission Capital LLC now has an increase position in ZNH by — in the first quarter, owning 37123 shares of ZNH stocks, with the value of $851602 after the purchase of an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC also increased their stake in ZNH shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 32325 shares of company, all valued at $741536 after the acquisition of additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Trust Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $730983, and Jane Street Capital LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 23.15% in the first quarter, now owning 5,213 shares valued at $636218 after the acquisition of the additional 27734 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Citadel Advisors LLC increased their position by 19.17% during the first quarter, now owning 18448 ZNH shares, now holding the value of $423197 in ZNH with the purchase of the additional 18,448 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 0.80% of ZNH shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.