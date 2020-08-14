Digging Up the Details on Camden National Corporation (CAC)

On Thursday, shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) marked $34.37 per share versus a previous $35.17 closing price. With having a -2.27% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Camden National Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CAC showed a fall of -25.38% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $25.74 – $48.48 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.61% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) shares to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on November 26th, 2019. Other analysts, including Keefe Bruyette, also published their reports on CAC shares. Keefe Bruyette repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CAC under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on November 1st, 2017. Additionally, CAC shares got another “Overweight” rating from Piper Jaffray. On September 14th, 2015, Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $47.

The present dividend yield for CAC owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Camden National Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 48.67. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Camden National Corporation (CAC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CAC is currently recording an average of 60.72K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.12%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.07%with 8.39% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $36.00, indicating growth from the present price of $34.37, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CAC or pass.

Camden National Corporation (CAC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare CAC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.30 for Camden National Corporation, while the value 12.09 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.70 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 9.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 70.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CAC in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in CAC by 82.87% in the first quarter, owning 907395 shares of CAC stocks, with the value of $28.76 million after the purchase of an additional 411,205 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, LSV Asset Management also increased their stake in CAC shares changed 1.93% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 367260 shares of company, all valued at $11.64 million after the acquisition of additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $7.85 million. At the present, 70.10% of CAC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.