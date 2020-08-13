Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT): What’s Inside the Story?

On Wednesday, shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) marked $6.27 per share versus a previous $6.30 closing price. With having a -0.48% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VIOT showed a fall of -22.01% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.20 – $10.80 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -7.45% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on August 21st, 2019. Other analysts, including Needham, also published their reports on VIOT shares. Needham repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VIOT under “Buy” rating, in the report published on October 22nd, 2018. Additionally, VIOT shares got another “Overweight” rating from Morgan Stanley, setting a target price of $12.90 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 22nd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for VIOT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 13.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 20.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VIOT is currently recording an average of 150.44K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.48%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.51%with -3.83% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $9.11, indicating growth from the present price of $6.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VIOT or pass.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare VIOT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 11.65 for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, while the value 9.72 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.54 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 479.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.26%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 33.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VIOT in the recent period. That is how Serenity Capital LLC now has an increase position in VIOT by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 2.81 million shares of VIOT stocks, with the value of $14.89 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also increased their stake in VIOT shares changed 28.14% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.29 million shares of company, all valued at $12.13 million after the acquisition of additional 502,723 shares during the last quarter.

FIL Investment Management acquired a new position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd during the first quarter, with the value of $7.24 million, and Pictet Asset Management SA increased their stake in the company’s shares by 22.27% in the first quarter, now owning 178,173 shares valued at $5.18 million after the acquisition of the additional 978173 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Bank of America, NA increased their position by 93.89% during the first quarter, now owning 800518 VIOT shares, now holding the value of $4.24 million in VIOT with the purchase of the additional 305,295 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 33.90% of VIOT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.