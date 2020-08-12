Here’s Why Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Tuesday, shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) marked $23.27 per share versus a previous $24.11 closing price. With having a -3.48% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Rocky Brands, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RCKY showed a fall of -20.93% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.96 – $34.14 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.87% in the period of the last 200 days.

Robert W. Baird equity researchers changed the status of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) shares from “Outperform” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on January 22nd, 2016. Other analysts, including B. Riley & Co., also published their reports on RCKY shares. B. Riley & Co. repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RCKY under “Buy” rating, in the report published on June 24th, 2015. Additionally, RCKY shares got another “Outperform” rating from Robert W. Baird, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 21st, 2010. On May 21st, 2010, DA Davidson Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $11. On the other hand, DA Davidson Upgrade the “Neutral” rating for RCKY shares, as published in the report on December 23rd, 2009. DA Davidson seems to be going bullish on the price of RCKY shares, based on the price prediction for RCKY, indicating that the shares will jump to $8, giving the shares “Underperform” rating based on their report from November 11th, 2009. Another “Neutral” rating came from DA Davidson, providing a prediction for $8 price target according to the report published in March 28th, 2008.

The present dividend yield for RCKY owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Rocky Brands, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 26.22. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -15.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RCKY is currently recording an average of 37.45K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.35%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.74%with 1.93% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $23.00, indicating growth from the present price of $23.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RCKY or pass.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare RCKY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.04 for Rocky Brands, Inc., while the value 10.34 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.93 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 25.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 76.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RCKY in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in RCKY by 0.69% in the first quarter, owning 499702 shares of RCKY stocks, with the value of $10.27 million after the purchase of an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in RCKY shares changed 25.26% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 431310 shares of company, all valued at $8.87 million after the acquisition of additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $7.01 million, and LSV Asset Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.40% in the first quarter, now owning 6,657 shares valued at $5.83 million after the acquisition of the additional 283673 shares during the last quarter. In the end, North Star Investment Management increased their position by 0.66% during the first quarter, now owning 212300 RCKY shares, now holding the value of $4.36 million in RCKY with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 76.50% of RCKY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.