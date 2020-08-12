At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)?

On Tuesday, shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) marked $1.26 per share versus a previous $1.20 closing price. With having a 5.00% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Sify Technologies Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SIFY showed a rise of 2.44% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.56 – $1.50 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 17.98% in the period of the last 200 days.

Maxim Group equity researchers changed the status of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 4th, 2018. Other analysts, including Kaufman Bros, also published their reports on SIFY shares. Kaufman Bros repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SIFY under “Hold” rating, in the report published on July 24th, 2007. Additionally, SIFY shares got another “Hold” rating from Kaufman Bros, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 23rd, 2007. On January 22nd, 2007, Kaufman Bros Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target from $13 to $8.

The present dividend yield for SIFY owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SIFY is currently recording an average of 171.57K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 14.32%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.08%with 11.01% of gain in the last seven days.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is based in the India and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare SIFY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 25.71 for Sify Technologies Limited, while the value 14.00 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.05 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -43.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 27.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 0.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SIFY in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in SIFY by 1.65% in the first quarter, owning 543330 shares of SIFY stocks, with the value of $423254 after the purchase of an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The California Public Employees R also increased their stake in SIFY shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 169600 shares of company, all valued at $132118 after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Investment Management B acquired a new position in Sify Technologies Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $71045, and Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 100.92% in the first quarter, now owning 35,765 shares valued at $55467 after the acquisition of the additional 71203 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 38190 SIFY shares, now holding the value of $29750 in SIFY with the purchase of the additional 20,110 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 0.80% of SIFY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.