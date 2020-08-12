Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND): What’s Inside the Story?

On Tuesday, shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) marked $140.49 per share versus a previous $143.26 closing price. With having a -1.93% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Ascendis Pharma A/S, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ASND showed a rise of 0.98% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $90.06 – $158.93 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 7.41% in the period of the last 200 days.

Oppenheimer equity researchers changed the status of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on March 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ASND under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on October 11th, 2019. Additionally, ASND shares got another “Outperform” rating from Evercore ISI. On the other hand, Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated the “Overweight” rating for ASND shares, as published in the report on January 24th, 2019. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of ASND shares, based on the price prediction for ASND, indicating that the shares will jump to $85, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from June 26th, 2018. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from Leerink Partners, providing a prediction for $85 price target according to the report published in April 2nd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for ASND owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -59.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -36.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ASND is currently recording an average of 232.46K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.43%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.68%with -4.91% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $180.92, indicating growth from the present price of $140.49, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ASND or pass.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is based in the Denmark and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare ASND shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Ascendis Pharma A/S, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -5.67 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -48.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.36%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 90.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ASND in the recent period. That is how RA Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in ASND by 17.43% in the first quarter, owning 4.91 million shares of ASND stocks, with the value of $726.92 million after the purchase of an additional 729,613 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in ASND shares changed 0.28% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.42 million shares of company, all valued at $653.28 million after the acquisition of additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter, with the value of $501.42 million, and Artisan Partners LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 18.69% in the first quarter, now owning 402,960 shares valued at $378.53 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.56 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Janus Capital Management LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 1.87 million ASND shares, now holding the value of $276.16 million in ASND with the purchase of the additional 614,186 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 90.60% of ASND shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.