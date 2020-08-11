Rogers Corporation (ROG): What’s Inside the Story?

On Monday, shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) marked $119.72 per share versus a previous $121.57 closing price. With having a -1.52% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Rogers Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ROG showed a fall of -4.02% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $75.72 – $157.10 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 1.54% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on May 31st, 2019. Other analysts, including B. Riley FBR, also published their reports on ROG shares. B. Riley FBR repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ROG under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 21st, 2019. Additionally, ROG shares got another “Buy” rating from B. Riley FBR, setting a target price of $180 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 18th, 2018. On September 6th, 2018, Sidoti Resumed an Buy rating and increased its price target to $175. On the other hand, Needham Reiterated the “Buy” rating for ROG shares, as published in the report on March 1st, 2018. B. Riley FBR, Inc. seems to be going bullish on the price of ROG shares, based on the price prediction for ROG, indicating that the shares will jump from $147 to $180, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 3rd, 2017. Another “Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for $180 price target according to the report published in April 28th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for ROG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Rogers Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 21.39. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -21.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Rogers Corporation (ROG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 2.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ROG is currently recording an average of 130.31K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.50%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.11%with -1.87% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $150.00, indicating growth from the present price of $119.72, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ROG or pass.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ROG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 100.77 for Rogers Corporation, while the value 20.35 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.19 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -46.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ROG in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ROG by 0.93% in the first quarter, owning 1.97 million shares of ROG stocks, with the value of $245.69 million after the purchase of an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in ROG shares changed 90.17% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 936637 shares of company, all valued at $116.7 million after the acquisition of additional 444,102 shares during the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Manageme acquired a new position in Rogers Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $107.89 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 7.49% in the first quarter, now owning 40,007 shares valued at $71.53 million after the acquisition of the additional 574070 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased their position by 47.98% during the first quarter, now owning 558570 ROG shares, now holding the value of $69.6 million in ROG with the purchase of the additional 4,524 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 98.90% of ROG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.