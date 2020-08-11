Digging Up the Details on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA)

On Monday, shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) marked $9.14 per share versus a previous $9.04 closing price. With having a 1.11% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SONA showed a fall of -44.10% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.58 – $16.85 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -26.26% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONA) shares to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on June 30th, 2020. Other analysts, including Sandler O’Neill, also published their reports on SONA shares. Sandler O’Neill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SONA under “Hold” rating, in the report published on January 14th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SONA owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.97. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SONA is currently recording an average of 93.52K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.41%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.52%with 7.78% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.00, indicating growth from the present price of $9.14, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SONA or pass.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare SONA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.86 for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc., while the value 7.95 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.93 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -1.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 74.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SONA in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in SONA by 3.76% in the first quarter, owning 1.11 million shares of SONA stocks, with the value of $10.78 million after the purchase of an additional 40,333 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in SONA shares changed 5.45% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 927276 shares of company, all valued at $8.99 million after the acquisition of additional 47,915 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $6.3 million, and Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 28.77% in the first quarter, now owning 136,820 shares valued at $5.93 million after the acquisition of the additional 612370 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Benjamin Partners, Inc. increased their position by 4.42% during the first quarter, now owning 598856 SONA shares, now holding the value of $5.8 million in SONA with the purchase of the additional 25,858 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 74.70% of SONA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.