Where Does Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Friday, shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) marked $15.82 per share versus a previous $15.44 closing price. With having a 2.46% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Waterstone Financial, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WSBF showed a fall of -14.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.10 – $18.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.59% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sandler O’Neill equity researchers changed the status of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on October 24th, 2019. Other analysts, including Sandler O’Neill, also published their reports on WSBF shares. Sandler O’Neill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WSBF under “Hold” rating, in the report published on October 31st, 2017. Additionally, WSBF shares got another “Buy” rating from Sandler O’Neill. On the other hand, Sandler O’Neill Initiated the “Hold” rating for WSBF shares, as published in the report on March 18th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for WSBF owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WSBF is currently recording an average of 103.35K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.99%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.23%with 3.53% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $17.00, indicating growth from the present price of $15.82, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WSBF or pass.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare WSBF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.54 for Waterstone Financial, Inc., while the value 14.38 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.85 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 22.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 65.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WSBF in the recent period. That is how Acadian Asset Management LLC now has an increase position in WSBF by 0.68% in the first quarter, owning 977740 shares of WSBF stocks, with the value of $14.5 million after the purchase of an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in WSBF shares changed 2.61% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 697735 shares of company, all valued at $10.35 million after the acquisition of additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter.

Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $7.31 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.43% in the first quarter, now owning 18,362 shares valued at $6.41 million after the acquisition of the additional 432518 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 65.00% of WSBF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.