Let’s Take a Fresh Look at TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)

On Friday, shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) marked $58.26 per share versus a previous $58.15 closing price. With having a 0.19% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of TTEC Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TTEC showed a rise of 47.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $26.28 – $59.84 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 41.06% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on July 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on TTEC shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TTEC under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on January 17th, 2020. Additionally, TTEC shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 14th, 2020. On January 8th, 2020, Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $60. On the other hand, William Blair Initiated the “Outperform” rating for TTEC shares, as published in the report on December 30th, 2019. Sidoti seems to be going bullish on the price of TTEC shares, based on the price prediction for TTEC. Another “Neutral” rating came from Sidoti.

The present dividend yield for TTEC owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with TTEC Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 21.34. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 15.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 24.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TTEC is currently recording an average of 116.12K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.53%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.20%with 22.76% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $58.25, indicating growth from the present price of $58.26, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TTEC or pass.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TTEC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 27.52 for TTEC Holdings, Inc., while the value 25.51 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.12 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 113.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 37.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TTEC in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in TTEC by 1.03% in the first quarter, owning 2.39 million shares of TTEC stocks, with the value of $111.25 million after the purchase of an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in TTEC shares changed 3.23% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.38 million shares of company, all valued at $110.92 million after the acquisition of additional 74,566 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $68.23 million, and Boston Partners Global Investors, increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.72% in the first quarter, now owning 55,152 shares valued at $56.96 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.22 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 528464 TTEC shares, now holding the value of $24.61 million in TTEC with the purchase of the additional 58,443 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 37.90% of TTEC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.