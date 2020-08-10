Checking the True Picture for Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)

On Friday, shares of Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) marked $28.09 per share versus a previous $27.88 closing price. With having a 0.75% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Northwest Pipe Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NWPX showed a fall of -15.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $18.52 – $36.70 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.63% in the period of the last 200 days.

Boenning & Scattergood equity researchers changed the status of Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on November 1st, 2013. Other analysts, including Boenning & Scattergood, also published their reports on NWPX shares. Boenning & Scattergood repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NWPX under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on August 7th, 2013. Additionally, NWPX shares got another “Outperform” rating from Boenning & Scattergood, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 20th, 2012. On March 18th, 2010, Jefferies Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target from $36 to $22. On the other hand, Jefferies & Co Downgrade the “Hold” rating for NWPX shares, as published in the report on March 18th, 2010. Boenning & Scattergood seems to be going bullish on the price of NWPX shares, based on the price prediction for NWPX. Another “Buy” rating came from Jefferies & Co, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in April 29th, 2009.

The present dividend yield for NWPX owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Northwest Pipe Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.50. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NWPX is currently recording an average of 68.86K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.25%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.32%with 13.04% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $34.00, indicating growth from the present price of $28.09, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NWPX or pass.

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare NWPX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.39 for Northwest Pipe Company, while the value 12.71 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.99 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 36.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 85.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NWPX in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in NWPX by 18.53% in the first quarter, owning 568995 shares of NWPX stocks, with the value of $14.26 million after the purchase of an additional 88,946 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in NWPX shares changed 64.50% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 480128 shares of company, all valued at $12.04 million after the acquisition of additional 188,250 shares during the last quarter.

Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe Company during the first quarter, with the value of $9.69 million, and DDD Partners LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.70% in the first quarter, now owning 19,103 shares valued at $8.89 million after the acquisition of the additional 354514 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL increased their position by 16.70% during the first quarter, now owning 285992 NWPX shares, now holding the value of $7.17 million in NWPX with the purchase of the additional 13,963 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 85.30% of NWPX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.