Let’s Take a Fresh Look at China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL)

On Wednesday, shares of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) marked $8.80 per share versus a previous $8.83 closing price. With having a -0.34% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of China Distance Education Holdings Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DL showed a rise of 19.27% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.55 – $10.93 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 17.87% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) shares from “Neutral” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on May 19th, 2017. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on DL shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking DL under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on September 2nd, 2016. Additionally, DL shares got another “Neutral” rating from Credit Suisse. On April 14th, 2015, Brean Capital Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $24. On the other hand, Oppenheimer Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for DL shares, as published in the report on May 23rd, 2013. Piper Jaffray seems to be going bullish on the price of DL shares, based on the price prediction for DL, indicating that the shares will jump from $5 to $7, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from March 4th, 2010. Another “Perform” rating came from Oppenheimer.

The present dividend yield for DL owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 8.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 37.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DL is currently recording an average of 76.36K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.80%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.66%with 0.34% of gain in the last seven days.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare DL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 11.49 for China Distance Education Holdings Limited, while the value 9.07 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.77 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 81.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 20.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DL in the recent period. That is how FIL Investment Management now has an increase position in DL by 0.35% in the first quarter, owning 1.21 million shares of DL stocks, with the value of $10.46 million after the purchase of an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. also increased their stake in DL shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 344670 shares of company, all valued at $2.97 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Distance Education Holdings Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $1.77 million, and Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 122.94% in the first quarter, now owning 111,933 shares valued at $1.75 million after the acquisition of the additional 202982 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Wellington Management Hong Kong L increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 140000 DL shares, now holding the value of $1.21 million in DL with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 20.00% of DL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.