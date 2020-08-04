Here’s The Case for and Against Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT)

On Monday, shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) marked $36.43 per share versus a previous $36.88 closing price. With having a -1.22% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CHT showed a fall of -1.27% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $33.61 – $39.47 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.87% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE: CHT) shares from “Neutral” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on January 8th, 2019. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on CHT shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CHT under “Underweight” rating, in the report published on August 8th, 2018. Additionally, CHT shares got another “Neutral” rating from Citigroup. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Resumed the “Neutral” rating for CHT shares, as published in the report on January 8th, 2016. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of CHT shares, based on the price prediction for CHT. Another “Underweight” rating came from HSBC Securities.

The present dividend yield for CHT owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 16.95. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CHT is currently recording an average of 146.12K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 0.97%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.20%with -0.76% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $34.67, indicating growth from the present price of $36.43, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CHT or pass.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) is based in the Taiwan and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare CHT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 25.32 for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., while the value 25.48 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.44 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -7.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 38.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 2.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CHT in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in CHT by 4.97% in the first quarter, owning 3.43 million shares of CHT stocks, with the value of $135.02 million after the purchase of an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Aperio Group LLC also increased their stake in CHT shares changed 19.96% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.88 million shares of company, all valued at $74.17 million after the acquisition of additional 313,460 shares during the last quarter.

TD Asset Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $66.76 million, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.08% in the first quarter, now owning 1,218 shares valued at $60.97 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.55 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Parametric Portfolio Associates L increased their position by 2.75% during the first quarter, now owning 908448 CHT shares, now holding the value of $35.77 million in CHT with the purchase of the additional 72,796 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 2.90% of CHT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.