Digging Through U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Fundamentals

On Monday, shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) marked $82.66 per share versus a previous $83.06 closing price. With having a -0.48% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. USPH showed a fall of -27.71% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $45.13 – $148.48 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.99% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barrington Research equity researchers changed the status of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on June 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on USPH shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking USPH under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 30th, 2020. Additionally, USPH shares got another “Buy” rating from Sidoti, setting a target price of $128 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 11th, 2020. On February 28th, 2020, Barrington Research Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $130 to $120. On the other hand, Barrington Research Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for USPH shares, as published in the report on November 8th, 2019. William Blair seems to be going bullish on the price of USPH shares, based on the price prediction for USPH. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from Barrington Research.

The present dividend yield for USPH owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 22.54. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while USPH is currently recording an average of 111.48K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.30%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.95%with -1.47% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $79.75, indicating growth from the present price of $82.66, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in USPH or pass.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare USPH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 36.61 for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., while the value 33.63 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.26 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 87.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in USPH in the recent period. That is how Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment now has an increase position in USPH by 5.28% in the first quarter, owning 1.49 million shares of USPH stocks, with the value of $120.6 million after the purchase of an additional 74,704 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. also increased their stake in USPH shares changed 20.18% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.2 million shares of company, all valued at $97.07 million after the acquisition of additional 201,138 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $70.79 million, and Fred Alger Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 18.69% in the first quarter, now owning 82,903 shares valued at $42.65 million after the acquisition of the additional 526440 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 130.60% during the first quarter, now owning 435774 USPH shares, now holding the value of $35.31 million in USPH with the purchase of the additional 35,909 shares during the period of the last quarter.