Taking an Updated Look at the Data Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

On Thursday, shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) marked $101.58 per share versus a previous $104.05 closing price. With having a -2.37% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ABG showed a fall of -9.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $39.36 – $123.44 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 15.78% in the period of the last 200 days.

Craig Hallum equity researchers changed the status of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on July 29th, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on ABG shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ABG under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 20th, 2020. Additionally, ABG shares got another “Underweight” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $84 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 11th, 2020. On the other hand, Craig Hallum Downgrade the “Hold” rating for ABG shares, as published in the report on February 4th, 2020. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of ABG shares, based on the price prediction for ABG. Another “Buy” rating came from Craig Hallum, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in April 24th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ABG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.87. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 26.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ABG is currently recording an average of 251.09K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.70%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.96%with -4.31% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $107.83, indicating growth from the present price of $101.58, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ABG or pass.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare ABG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 11.99 for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., while the value 8.76 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 8.48 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 15.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ABG in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ABG by 8.95% in the first quarter, owning 2.2 million shares of ABG stocks, with the value of $170.06 million after the purchase of an additional 180,639 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Abrams Capital Management LP also increased their stake in ABG shares changed 11.34% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.12 million shares of company, all valued at $163.8 million after the acquisition of additional 215,688 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Investment Advis acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $111.8 million, and Eminence Capital LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 299.83% in the first quarter, now owning 620,857 shares valued at $64.02 million after the acquisition of the additional 827925 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 79.85% during the first quarter, now owning 681773 ABG shares, now holding the value of $52.72 million in ABG with the purchase of the additional 62,519 shares during the period of the last quarter.