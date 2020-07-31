Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) marked $41.65 per share versus a previous $41.71 closing price. With having a -0.14% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Inter Parfums, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IPAR showed a fall of -42.72% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $34.20 – $81.40 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -28.36% in the period of the last 200 days.

DA Davidson equity researchers changed the status of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares from “Underperform” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on May 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on IPAR shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IPAR under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on May 13th, 2020. Additionally, IPAR shares got another “Underperform” rating from DA Davidson, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 20th, 2020. On the other hand, DA Davidson Upgrade the “Buy” rating for IPAR shares, as published in the report on June 10th, 2019. DA Davidson seems to be going bullish on the price of IPAR shares, based on the price prediction for IPAR, indicating that the shares will jump from $72 to $84, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from March 5th, 2019. Another “Hold” rating came from BWS Financial, providing a prediction for $84 price target according to the report published in December 28th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for IPAR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Inter Parfums, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 57.75. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -18.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IPAR is currently recording an average of 160.40K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.96%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.42%with -5.83% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $44.75, indicating growth from the present price of $41.65, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IPAR or pass.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare IPAR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 25.68 for Inter Parfums, Inc., while the value 28.26 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.62 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 11.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 57.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IPAR in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in IPAR by 0.89% in the first quarter, owning 1.92 million shares of IPAR stocks, with the value of $92.56 million after the purchase of an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. also increased their stake in IPAR shares changed 2.97% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 786545 shares of company, all valued at $37.87 million after the acquisition of additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $32.2 million, and Columbia Wanger Asset Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.47% in the first quarter, now owning 38,257 shares valued at $30.32 million after the acquisition of the additional 629774 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 45.17% during the first quarter, now owning 559832 IPAR shares, now holding the value of $26.96 million in IPAR with the purchase of the additional 43,064 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 57.30% of IPAR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.