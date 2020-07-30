Albany International Corp. (AIN): What’s Inside the Story?

On Wednesday, shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) marked $49.56 per share versus a previous $50.93 closing price. With having a -2.69% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Albany International Corp., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AIN showed a fall of -34.72% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $30.46 – $92.04 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -24.37% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on June 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on AIN shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AIN under “Buy” rating, in the report published on April 15th, 2020. Additionally, AIN shares got another “Outperform” rating from Robert W. Baird, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 27th, 2020. On the other hand, JP Morgan Initiated the “Neutral” rating for AIN shares, as published in the report on January 13th, 2020. Robert W. Baird seems to be going bullish on the price of AIN shares, based on the price prediction for AIN, indicating that the shares will jump from $93 to $80, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from October 22nd, 2019. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for $80 price target according to the report published in August 19th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AIN owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Albany International Corp., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 18.67. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Albany International Corp. (AIN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AIN is currently recording an average of 254.15K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.87%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.23%with -5.82% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $61.00, indicating growth from the present price of $49.56, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AIN or pass.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare AIN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.27 for Albany International Corp., while the value 15.50 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.47 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 58.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.18% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AIN in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in AIN by 0.85% in the first quarter, owning 3.43 million shares of AIN stocks, with the value of $201.45 million after the purchase of an additional 28,828 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, EARNEST Partners LLC also increased their stake in AIN shares changed 3.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.56 million shares of company, all valued at $91.88 million after the acquisition of additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International Corp. during the first quarter, with the value of $55.96 million, and TimesSquare Capital Management LL increased their stake in the company’s shares by 22.28% in the first quarter, now owning 168,491 shares valued at $54.28 million after the acquisition of the additional 924576 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Principal Global Investors LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 915947 AIN shares, now holding the value of $53.78 million in AIN with the purchase of the additional 177,895 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 99.18% of AIN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.