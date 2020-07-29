Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

On Tuesday, shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) marked $27.45 per share versus a previous $27.45 closing price. SBSI showed a fall of -26.09% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $23.74 – $37.89 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.08% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Jaffray equity researchers changed the status of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBSI) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on September 22nd, 2017. Other analysts, including Keefe Bruyette, also published their reports on SBSI shares. Keefe Bruyette repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SBSI under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on May 18th, 2009. Additionally, SBSI shares got another “Underperform” rating from Keefe Bruyette, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 5th, 2009.

The present dividend yield for SBSI owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Southside Bancshares, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 41.35. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SBSI is currently recording an average of 183.44K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.70%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.76%with -0.69% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $31.50, indicating growth from the present price of $27.45, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SBSI or pass.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare SBSI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.73 for Southside Bancshares, Inc., while the value 13.27 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.86 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 5.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 54.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SBSI in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in SBSI by 8.13% in the first quarter, owning 1.14 million shares of SBSI stocks, with the value of $31.72 million after the purchase of an additional 86,026 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. also increased their stake in SBSI shares changed 0.18% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 613371 shares of company, all valued at $17 million after the acquisition of additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $14.11 million. At the present, 54.70% of SBSI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.