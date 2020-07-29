Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)

On Tuesday, shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) marked $84.23 per share versus a previous $85.31 closing price. With having a -1.27% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Watts Water Technologies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WTS showed a fall of -15.57% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $69.02 – $114.45 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -6.11% in the period of the last 200 days.

Boenning & Scattergood equity researchers changed the status of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) shares from “Outperform” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 19th, 2020. Other analysts, including Boenning & Scattergood, also published their reports on WTS shares. Boenning & Scattergood repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WTS under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on February 11th, 2020. Additionally, WTS shares got another “Neutral” rating from Seaport Global Securities. On the other hand, Janney Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for WTS shares, as published in the report on February 11th, 2019. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of WTS shares, based on the price prediction for WTS, indicating that the shares will jump from $90 to $95, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from August 3rd, 2018. Another “Neutral” rating came from Boenning & Scattergood.

The present dividend yield for WTS owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Watts Water Technologies, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 18.72. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WTS is currently recording an average of 164.66K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.29%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.08%with -0.87% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $85.20, indicating growth from the present price of $84.23, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WTS or pass.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare WTS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 21.73 for Watts Water Technologies, Inc., while the value 22.80 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.88 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 7.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 97.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WTS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in WTS by 0.50% in the first quarter, owning 2.86 million shares of WTS stocks, with the value of $231.26 million after the purchase of an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Impax Asset Management Ltd. also increased their stake in WTS shares changed 6.41% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.02 million shares of company, all valued at $82.4 million after the acquisition of additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter.

Wellington Management Co. LLP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $77.41 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.14% in the first quarter, now owning 49,648 shares valued at $69.56 million after the acquisition of the additional 858705 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 698802 WTS shares, now holding the value of $56.6 million in WTS with the purchase of the additional 3,752 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 97.10% of WTS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.