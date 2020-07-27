Where Does Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Friday, shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) marked $228.66 per share versus a previous $220.59 closing price. With having a 3.66% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Lithia Motors, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LAD showed a rise of 55.55% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $55.74 – $231.36 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 73.13% in the period of the last 200 days.

Buckingham Research equity researchers changed the status of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including The Benchmark Company, also published their reports on LAD shares. The Benchmark Company repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LAD under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 9th, 2020. Additionally, LAD shares got another “Neutral” rating from Buckingham Research. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for LAD shares, as published in the report on April 26th, 2019. Stephens seems to be going bullish on the price of LAD shares, based on the price prediction for LAD. Another “Overweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 19th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for LAD owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Lithia Motors, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.47. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 19.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LAD is currently recording an average of 272.00K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.54%with 31.83% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $142.00, indicating growth from the present price of $228.66, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LAD or pass.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare LAD shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 19.29 for Lithia Motors, Inc., while the value 15.15 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 11.85 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 13.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LAD in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in LAD by 2.12% in the first quarter, owning 2.51 million shares of LAD stocks, with the value of $380.34 million after the purchase of an additional 52,278 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Abrams Capital Management LP also increased their stake in LAD shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.23 million shares of company, all valued at $336.87 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $113.55 million, and Cardinal Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.66% in the first quarter, now owning 4,936 shares valued at $113.44 million after the acquisition of the additional 749594 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Boston Partners Global Investors, increased their position by 20.86% during the first quarter, now owning 717057 LAD shares, now holding the value of $108.51 million in LAD with the purchase of the additional 33,133 shares during the period of the last quarter.