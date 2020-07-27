National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): What’s Inside the Story?

On Friday, shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) marked $67.15 per share versus a previous $67.20 closing price. With having a -0.07% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of National Beverage Corp., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FIZZ showed a rise of 31.62% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $35.71 – $68.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 34.14% in the period of the last 200 days.

CFRA equity researchers changed the status of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares from “Hold” to a “Sell” rating in the report published on January 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including Imperial Capital, also published their reports on FIZZ shares. Imperial Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FIZZ under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on July 1st, 2019. Additionally, FIZZ shares got another “Neutral” rating from UBS, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 4th, 2019. On the other hand, Guggenheim Reiterated the “Sell” rating for FIZZ shares, as published in the report on May 30th, 2019. Jefferies seems to be going bullish on the price of FIZZ shares, based on the price prediction for FIZZ, indicating that the shares will jump to $45, giving the shares “Underperform” rating based on their report from May 14th, 2019. Another “Sell” rating came from Guggenheim, providing a prediction for $45 price target according to the report published in March 8th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for FIZZ owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with National Beverage Corp., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 20.37. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 31.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FIZZ is currently recording an average of 242.19K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.66%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.15%with -0.33% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $50.33, indicating growth from the present price of $67.15, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FIZZ or pass.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare FIZZ shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 24.29 for National Beverage Corp., while the value 21.71 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.77 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -7.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 32.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FIZZ in the recent period. That is how Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment now has an increase position in FIZZ by 8.93% in the first quarter, owning 1.83 million shares of FIZZ stocks, with the value of $111.46 million after the purchase of an additional 149,673 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in FIZZ shares changed 0.96% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.29 million shares of company, all valued at $78.98 million after the acquisition of additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter.

Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Beverage Corp. during the first quarter, with the value of $24.6 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.97% in the first quarter, now owning 23,985 shares valued at $22.46 million after the acquisition of the additional 368120 shares during the last quarter. In the end, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased their position by 14.67% during the first quarter, now owning 279085 FIZZ shares, now holding the value of $17.03 million in FIZZ with the purchase of the additional 17,930 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 32.90% of FIZZ shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.