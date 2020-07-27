Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) a great play right now?

On Friday, shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) marked $41.57 per share versus a previous $41.08 closing price. With having a 1.19% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. KOF showed a fall of -31.43% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $37.73 – $65.49 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -19.20% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barclays equity researchers changed the status of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on July 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including Scotiabank, also published their reports on KOF shares. Scotiabank repeated the rating from the previous report, marking KOF under “Sector Perform” rating, in the report published on April 24th, 2020. Additionally, KOF shares got another “Buy” rating from Goldman. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Upgrade the “Buy” rating for KOF shares, as published in the report on November 1st, 2019. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of KOF shares, based on the price prediction for KOF. Another “Neutral” rating came from Credit Suisse.

The present dividend yield for KOF owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -54.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while KOF is currently recording an average of 166.03K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.83%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.45%with 1.05% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $53.38, indicating growth from the present price of $41.57, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in KOF or pass.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) is based in the Mexico and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare KOF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.37 for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., while the value 14.73 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.26 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 14.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 85.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 32.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in KOF in the recent period. That is how Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation T now has an increase position in KOF by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 6.21 million shares of KOF stocks, with the value of $272.52 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in KOF shares changed 8.25% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.73 million shares of company, all valued at $76.04 million after the acquisition of additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter.

Tweedy, Browne Co. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. during the first quarter, with the value of $65.6 million, and Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 31.09% in the first quarter, now owning 238,051 shares valued at $44.01 million after the acquisition of the additional 1 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, APG Asset Management NV increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 287053 KOF shares, now holding the value of $12.59 million in KOF with the purchase of the additional 30,300 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 32.20% of KOF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.