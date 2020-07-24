The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)

On Thursday, shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) marked $22.28 per share versus a previous $22.13 closing price. With having a 0.68% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of GCP Applied Technologies Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GCP showed a fall of -1.89% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.24 – $24.31 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 10.09% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including CL King, also published their reports on GCP shares. CL King repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GCP under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on December 13th, 2018. Additionally, GCP shares got another “Neutral” rating from Seaport Global Securities. On the other hand, Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for GCP shares, as published in the report on August 8th, 2018. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of GCP shares, based on the price prediction for GCP, indicating that the shares will jump to $31, giving the shares “Market Perform” rating based on their report from October 30th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for GCP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with GCP Applied Technologies Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 46.25. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GCP is currently recording an average of 256.63K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.75%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.53%with 3.34% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $19.50, indicating growth from the present price of $22.28, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GCP or pass.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare GCP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 59.26 for GCP Applied Technologies Inc., while the value 32.43 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.38 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 315.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 88.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GCP in the recent period. That is how Starboard Value LP now has an increase position in GCP by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 6.54 million shares of GCP stocks, with the value of $121.51 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in GCP shares changed 0.32% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.01 million shares of company, all valued at $111.66 million after the acquisition of additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter.

40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $95.01 million, and JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.86% in the first quarter, now owning 97,035 shares valued at $64.88 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.49 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 0.36% during the first quarter, now owning 2.1 million GCP shares, now holding the value of $38.99 million in GCP with the purchase of the additional 145,277 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 88.80% of GCP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.