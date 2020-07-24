Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)

On Thursday, shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) marked $10.47 per share versus a previous $10.54 closing price. With having a -0.66% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TUFN showed a fall of -40.48% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.79 – $23.32 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -17.97% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barclays equity researchers changed the status of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on June 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on TUFN shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TUFN under “Hold” rating, in the report published on May 13th, 2020. Additionally, TUFN shares got another “Buy” rating from Dougherty & Company, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 27th, 2020. On March 17th, 2020, DA Davidson Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $10. On the other hand, Piper Sandler Resumed the “Neutral” rating for TUFN shares, as published in the report on January 7th, 2020. Piper Jaffray seems to be going bullish on the price of TUFN shares, based on the price prediction for TUFN, indicating that the shares will jump to $20, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from January 7th, 2020. Another “Buy” rating came from DA Davidson.

The present dividend yield for TUFN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TUFN is currently recording an average of 211.25K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.14%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.77%with 6.51% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $11.93, indicating growth from the present price of $10.47, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TUFN or pass.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TUFN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.83 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -507.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 31.24%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 62.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TUFN in the recent period. That is how ETF Managers Group LLC now has an increase position in TUFN by 42.26% in the first quarter, owning 2.23 million shares of TUFN stocks, with the value of $21.29 million after the purchase of an additional 662,369 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC also increased their stake in TUFN shares changed 54.12% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.14 million shares of company, all valued at $10.89 million after the acquisition of additional 400,332 shares during the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $10.22 million, and Migdal Insurance Co. Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 18.21% in the first quarter, now owning 160,000 shares valued at $9.92 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.04 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, GO ETF Solutions LLP increased their position by 0.97% during the first quarter, now owning 958961 TUFN shares, now holding the value of $9.16 million in TUFN with the purchase of the additional 599,087 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 62.00% of TUFN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.