Checking the True Picture for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

On Thursday, shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) marked $14.49 per share versus a previous $14.63 closing price. With having a -0.96% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of KNOT Offshore Partners LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. KNOP showed a fall of -26.86% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.67 – $20.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -11.49% in the period of the last 200 days.

BTIG Research equity researchers changed the status of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on October 21st, 2019. Other analysts, including RBC Capital Mkts, also published their reports on KNOP shares. RBC Capital Mkts repeated the rating from the previous report, marking KNOP under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on May 17th, 2016. Additionally, KNOP shares got another “Outperform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 22nd, 2016. On February 22nd, 2016, Barclays Reiterated an Equal Weight rating and increased its price target from $16 to $17. On the other hand, Citigroup Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for KNOP shares, as published in the report on January 12th, 2016. Barclays seems to be going bullish on the price of KNOP shares, based on the price prediction for KNOP, indicating that the shares will jump from $22 to $16, giving the shares “Equal Weight” rating based on their report from January 11th, 2016. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Wells Fargo.

The present dividend yield for KNOP owners is set at 0.14, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while KNOP is currently recording an average of 154.07K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.10%with -1.23% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $20.00, indicating growth from the present price of $14.49, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in KNOP or pass.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is based in the United Kingdom and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare KNOP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.91 for KNOT Offshore Partners LP, while the value 6.19 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.97 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -23.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 26.48%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 38.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in KNOP in the recent period. That is how Invesco Advisers, Inc. now has an increase position in KNOP by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 1.79 million shares of KNOP stocks, with the value of $24.59 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in KNOP shares changed 43.71% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.46 million shares of company, all valued at $20.05 million after the acquisition of additional 443,643 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP during the first quarter, with the value of $18.65 million, and ClearBridge Investments LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $9.78 million after the acquisition of the additional 710970 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Global X Management Co. LLC increased their position by 19.43% during the first quarter, now owning 636199 KNOP shares, now holding the value of $8.75 million in KNOP with the purchase of the additional 238,695 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 38.30% of KNOP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.