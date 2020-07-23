Taking an Updated Look at the Data Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

On Wednesday, shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) marked $8.26 per share versus a previous $8.20 closing price. With having a 0.73% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Korea Electric Power Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. KEP showed a fall of -30.18% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.28 – $12.30 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.41% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) shares to a “Sell” rating in the report published on December 2nd, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on KEP shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking KEP under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on November 29th, 2019. Additionally, KEP shares got another “Overweight” rating from JP Morgan. On the other hand, Nomura Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for KEP shares, as published in the report on June 6th, 2019. Nomura seems to be going bullish on the price of KEP shares, based on the price prediction for KEP. Another “Overweight” rating came from Morgan Stanley.

The present dividend yield for KEP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -2.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while KEP is currently recording an average of 190.60K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.66%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.55%with 1.98% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $10.80, indicating growth from the present price of $8.26, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in KEP or pass.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is based in the South Korea and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare KEP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Korea Electric Power Corporation, while the value 8.69 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.99 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -78.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 51.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 4.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in KEP in the recent period. That is how Silchester International Investor now has an increase position in KEP by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 28.11 million shares of KEP stocks, with the value of $224.35 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also increased their stake in KEP shares changed 2.33% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.33 million shares of company, all valued at $18.59 million after the acquisition of additional 52,993 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $17.34 million, and Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.70% in the first quarter, now owning 35,842 shares valued at $17.13 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.15 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. increased their position by 7.08% during the first quarter, now owning 1.72 million KEP shares, now holding the value of $13.76 million in KEP with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 4.00% of KEP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.