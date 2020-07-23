Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

On Wednesday, shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) marked $20.23 per share versus a previous $21.52 closing price. With having a -6.02% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Heartland Express, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HTLD showed a fall of -3.92% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $15.65 – $22.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.03% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wolfe Research equity researchers changed the status of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) shares from “Underperform” to a “Peer Perform” rating in the report published on July 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Robert W. Baird, also published their reports on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HTLD under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 17th, 2020. Additionally, HTLD shares got another “Overweight” rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 10th, 2019. On September 5th, 2019, Seaport Global Securities Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $25. On the other hand, Stifel Upgrade the “Buy” rating for HTLD shares, as published in the report on September 29th, 2017. UBS seems to be going bullish on the price of HTLD shares, based on the price prediction for HTLD, indicating that the shares will jump from $20 to $22, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from July 10th, 2017. Another “Hold” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for $22 price target according to the report published in February 10th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for HTLD owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 19.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HTLD is currently recording an average of 368.98K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.76%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.49%with -3.00% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $19.88, indicating growth from the present price of $20.23, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HTLD or pass.

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare HTLD shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 25.06 for Heartland Express, Inc., while the value 20.81 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.81 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 0.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 44.05%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 54.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HTLD in the recent period. That is how American Century Investment Manag now has an increase position in HTLD by 3.66% in the first quarter, owning 8.45 million shares of HTLD stocks, with the value of $176.01 million after the purchase of an additional 298,741 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in HTLD shares changed 0.54% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.66 million shares of company, all valued at $97.03 million after the acquisition of additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $33.98 million, and GW&K Investment Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.77% in the first quarter, now owning 77,149 shares valued at $25.34 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.22 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased their position by 7.79% during the first quarter, now owning 930820 HTLD shares, now holding the value of $19.38 million in HTLD with the purchase of the additional 23,099 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 54.70% of HTLD shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.