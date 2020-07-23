DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG): What’s Inside the Story?

On Wednesday, shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) marked $16.09 per share versus a previous $16.35 closing price. With having a -1.59% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of DSP Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DSPG showed a rise of 2.22% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $10.26 – $18.77 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 5.76% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cowen equity researchers changed the status of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on February 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on DSPG shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking DSPG under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on November 6th, 2019. Additionally, DSPG shares got another “Buy” rating from Dougherty & Company , setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 7th, 2019. On May 7th, 2019, Cowen Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $15 to $17. On the other hand, Cowen Initiated the “Outperform” rating for DSPG shares, as published in the report on May 18th, 2018. Dougherty & Company seems to be going bullish on the price of DSPG shares, based on the price prediction for DSPG, indicating that the shares will jump from $15 to $17, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from February 8th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Lake Street, providing a prediction for $17 price target according to the report published in April 28th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for DSPG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with DSP Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 34.28. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -1.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DSPG is currently recording an average of 251.41K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.74%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.95%with 2.03% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $20.40, indicating growth from the present price of $16.09, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in DSPG or pass.

DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare DSPG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for DSP Group, Inc., while the value 39.44 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.11 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 40.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 85.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DSPG in the recent period. That is how Senvest Management LLC now has an increase position in DSPG by 82.19% in the first quarter, owning 1.81 million shares of DSPG stocks, with the value of $28.69 million after the purchase of an additional 815,092 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in DSPG shares changed 0.44% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 996200 shares of company, all valued at $15.82 million after the acquisition of additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Capital Management, Inc. acquired a new position in DSP Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $13.61 million, and Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 7.38% in the first quarter, now owning 53,975 shares valued at $12.48 million after the acquisition of the additional 785831 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 109.41% during the first quarter, now owning 682934 DSPG shares, now holding the value of $10.84 million in DSPG with the purchase of the additional 26,947 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 85.20% of DSPG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.