Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)?

On Tuesday, shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) marked $38.60 per share versus a previous $37.95 closing price. With having a 1.71% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HMN showed a fall of -11.59% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $30.48 – $48.15 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -3.41% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sandler O’Neill equity researchers changed the status of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on May 22nd, 2019. Other analysts, including Keefe Bruyette, also published their reports on HMN shares. Keefe Bruyette repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HMN under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on September 5th, 2017. Additionally, HMN shares got another “Underperform” rating from Keefe Bruyette. On the other hand, Banc of America Sec Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for HMN shares, as published in the report on October 8th, 2008. Keefe Bruyette seems to be going bullish on the price of HMN shares, based on the price prediction for HMN, indicating that the shares will jump to $19, giving the shares “Mkt Perform” rating based on their report from April 16th, 2008. Another “Buy” rating came from Banc of America Sec.

The present dividend yield for HMN owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Horace Mann Educators Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 38.47. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HMN is currently recording an average of 199.22K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.87%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.65%with 2.60% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $42.00, indicating growth from the present price of $38.60, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HMN or pass.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare HMN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.49 for Horace Mann Educators Corporation, while the value 13.91 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.07 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 904.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HMN in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in HMN by 0.56% in the first quarter, owning 5.64 million shares of HMN stocks, with the value of $207.27 million after the purchase of an additional 31,240 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in HMN shares changed 1.59% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.48 million shares of company, all valued at $164.59 million after the acquisition of additional 70,319 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Grou acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $77.61 million, and EARNEST Partners LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.15% in the first quarter, now owning 161,056 shares valued at $70.55 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.92 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their position by 9.23% during the first quarter, now owning 1.63 million HMN shares, now holding the value of $60.03 million in HMN with the purchase of the additional 24,259 shares during the period of the last quarter.